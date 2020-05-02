News

Gov Ganduje relaxes lockdown in Kano

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 2, 2020
Abdullahi Ganduje
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the relaxation of the lockdown order earlier imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ganduje, Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown-free days from 10am to 4pm.

The governor noted that no markets will be allowed to open unless supermarkets.

He noted the list of the supermarkets would be announced on local radio stations.

Ganduje added that only Yankaba Market where perishable items are sold and Yan Lemo Market would be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 10am to 4pm.

He also said residents must use face masks in public places.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,170
Deaths
68
Recovered
351
Active
1,751
Last updated: May 2, 2020 - 6:15 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,445,519
+47,425
Deaths
242,623
+3,175
Recovered
1,101,814
Active
2,100,488
Last updated: May 2, 2020 - 6:15 pm (+01:00)


