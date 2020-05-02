Gov Ganduje relaxes lockdown in Kano

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the relaxation of the lockdown order earlier imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ganduje, Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown-free days from 10am to 4pm.

The governor noted that no markets will be allowed to open unless supermarkets.

He noted the list of the supermarkets would be announced on local radio stations.

Ganduje added that only Yankaba Market where perishable items are sold and Yan Lemo Market would be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 10am to 4pm.

He also said residents must use face masks in public places.