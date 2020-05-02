News

Emir of Rano in Kano, Tafida Abubakar Ila is dead

Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Ila has died on Saturday evening at hospital in Kano State.

A source confirmed this news to Okay.ng, stating that the first-class emir, who is 75 years old, passed away some minutes to 5 pm.

Rano is one of the emirates created by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, at the height of his rift with Muhammadu Sanusi, whom he deposed as the emir of Kano.

His cause of death is yet to be known as the time of filing this report.

