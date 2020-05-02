Coronavirus: Lagos records four new deaths, 22 more patients discharged

The Lagos State Government has announced the deaths of four patients being treated for coronavirus on Friday, May 2, 2020.

Also, the State Ministry of Health on Twitter confirmed that 22 patients were discharged.

The statement reads: “22 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society

@jidesanwoolu

“Unfortunately, 4 #COVID19 deaths were recorded.

“This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 25

“Call 08000CORONA for any #COVID19 issues.”

Okay.ng recalls that Lagos had on Friday reported 80 news cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,022.