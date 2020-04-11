Ex-BBNaija star’s brother-in-law dies from coronavirus

Less than a minute

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu has lost his brother-in-law to the coronavirus disease.

The reality television star disclosed this in a tweet through his official Twitter handle on Saturday, seeking prayers for his family.

He said: “About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to Coronavirus.

“Please, remember our family in your prayers. Thank you.”

As of yesterday evening, according to NCDC, Nigeria has 305 total of COVID-19 cases.