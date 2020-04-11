Celebrities
Ex-BBNaija star’s brother-in-law dies from coronavirus
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu has lost his brother-in-law to the coronavirus disease.
The reality television star disclosed this in a tweet through his official Twitter handle on Saturday, seeking prayers for his family.
He said: “About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to Coronavirus.
“Please, remember our family in your prayers. Thank you.”
As of yesterday evening, according to NCDC, Nigeria has 305 total of COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
305
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 11, 2020 - 9:03 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/