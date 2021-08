Google has unveiled its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones to be released later in the year.

The tech giant in a post shared via its @madebygoogle social channels showed a sneak peek of the devices with some details.





According to Google, the new devices come with its brand new chip custom-made, Tensor.

“It helps make Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the fastest, smartest, and most secure Pixel phones yet,” Google said on its website.