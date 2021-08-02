BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yousef, Niyi, Yerins nominated for possible eviction

Following the emergence of Boma as Head of House for this week, Pere and Maria were exclusively asked to nominate four housemates each for eviction to be evicted.

Okay.ng recalls that the duo, who were revealed as wildcards on Sartuday, got to power privilege after surviving being kicked out last Sunday.

Maria nominated Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yerins and Jay Paul for eviction, and Pere picked Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yerins and Niyi.

However, Boma, who has the veto power, replaced Jay Paul with Yousef on the eviction list.