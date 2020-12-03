Google rolls out 2020 December core update

Google has announced the release of its last broad core algorithm update for 2020.

Core update is a thing Google normally does from time to time which affects Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).

The search engine giant made this known via its @SearchLiaison Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Google, it has already started rolling out the update which is expected to complete in two weeks.

“Later today, we are releasing a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. It is called the December 2020 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates remains as we’ve covered before,” it tweeted.

Google also said that “the December 2020 Core Update is now rolling out live. As is typical with these updates, it will typically take about one to two weeks to fully roll out.”