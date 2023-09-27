Google Marks 25th Birthday of Search with Doodle

Google, the iconic search engine technology company, is marking its 25th birthday today, and the world is celebrating with a special Google Doodle that reflects on its remarkable journey from a garage-based startup to a global technological powerhouse.

In a statement titled ‘Google’s 25th Birthday,’ the company reminisced about its origins and expressed gratitude to its users.

Google said, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google, we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago…”

Officially established on this day in September 1998, Google highlighted the serendipitous meeting of its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, during their time as doctoral students in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ’90s.

These two visionaries quickly bonded over a shared aspiration: to make the World Wide Web more accessible to everyone.

Their dedication led them to work tirelessly from their dorm rooms on a prototype for a better search engine.

As significant progress was made on the project, Brin and Page moved their operations to Google’s first office—a humble rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

Google’s 25th birthday is a historic milestone for the American multinational company.

The statement acknowledged that much has changed since 1998, including the evolution of Google’s logo, but its core mission remains constant: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Google now serves billions of people worldwide, helping them search, connect, work, play, and do so much more.

Google expressed its gratitude to its users, stating, “Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together.”