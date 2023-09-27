Education

FULL LIST: 2024 Nigerian University Rankings Released, Covenant University Tops

Covenant University
Times Higher Education (THE), a renowned British magazine, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Nigerian university rankings.

This year’s edition features a comprehensive assessment of over 35 Nigerian universities, providing a holistic view of their performance in key areas such as teaching, research, and societal impact.

The rankings, released on Wednesday, September 27, are a valuable resource for students, educators, policymakers, and anyone interested in the state of higher education in Nigeria.

THE employs a rigorous methodology, incorporating carefully calibrated indicators to ensure a fair and balanced evaluation.

The Top 15 Universities in Nigeria for 2024

  1. Covenant University
  2. University of Ibadan
  3. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  4. University of Lagos
  5. Bayero University
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  8. Afe Babalola University
  9. University of Benin
  10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  12. Lagos State University
  13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  14. Obafemi Awolowo University
  15. University of Port Harcourt

