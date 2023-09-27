FULL LIST: 2024 Nigerian University Rankings Released, Covenant University Tops

Times Higher Education (THE), a renowned British magazine, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Nigerian university rankings.

This year’s edition features a comprehensive assessment of over 35 Nigerian universities, providing a holistic view of their performance in key areas such as teaching, research, and societal impact.

The rankings, released on Wednesday, September 27, are a valuable resource for students, educators, policymakers, and anyone interested in the state of higher education in Nigeria.

THE employs a rigorous methodology, incorporating carefully calibrated indicators to ensure a fair and balanced evaluation.

The Top 15 Universities in Nigeria for 2024