MC Olumo Warns NLC Against Interference Amidst NURTW Crisis

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has asked the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to allow the union to organise itself without undue interference and bias.

The NLC had stepped in when executives of the NURTW opposed to MC Oluomo’s faction were arrested.

Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, had visited the Inspector-General of Police to facilitate the release of the executives.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Akinsanya blamed factional NURTW President, Tajudeen Baruwa, for the crisis in the union.

He said Baruwa’s actions without recourse to the union’s constitution were responsible for the crisis.

He accused the then NURTW leadership of trying to create fracas in the Lagos state chapter of the union by appointing another state chairman to handle the tricycle operators (Keke Marwa) thus having two chairmen in one state, which became a panacea for anarchy.

Akinsanya recalled that he was instrumental to the emergence of Baruwa as President of the union in 2019.

He said: