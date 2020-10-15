EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu condemns attack on protesters in Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the attack on EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Ikeja part of the State.

Okay.ng recalls that hoodlums stormed the venue of protest with knives and other weapons trying to cause chaos at the scene.

The protesters chased away the thugs and regrouped to continue their demonstration.

Reacting to this, Sanwo-Olu via his Twitter handle said his government will never tolerate the attack on peaceful protesters and will make sure security agents protect the protesters from miscreants.

“I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today.

“My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants,” he tweeted.