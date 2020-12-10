Google AdSense to remove link ads unit

Google AdSense has announced that it will be retiring ‘link ads’ on October 3, 2021.

Link ads display a list of topics that are relevant to the content of your page.

Google AdSense link ads sample

The company made this known in a mail sent to publishers on Thursday.

According to Google, it experiments shows that “for the vast majority of publishers, responsive display ads can perform as well as link ads. We are constantly optimizing responsive display ads to maximize performance.”

What will happen to Link Ads?

Google in the mail noted said: