Google AdSense to remove link ads unit
Google AdSense has announced that it will be retiring ‘link ads’ on October 3, 2021.
Link ads display a list of topics that are relevant to the content of your page.
The company made this known in a mail sent to publishers on Thursday.
According to Google, it experiments shows that “for the vast majority of publishers, responsive display ads can perform as well as link ads. We are constantly optimizing responsive display ads to maximize performance.”
What will happen to Link Ads?
Google in the mail noted said:
- You will no longer be able to create link ad units.
- Your link ad units will be renamed with [previously link ad unit] added to the end of the ad unit name. This will apply to both responsive and fixed-size link ad units.
- Responsive link ads will begin to serve display ad units on your site(s).
- Fixed-size link ads will stop serving on your site(s).
- We will collapse each ad unit where possible. In other cases we will show a blank ad.