Nigeria records 675 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 10th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th December, there are 71,344 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
65,474 patients have been discharged with 1,190 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.
- FCT-183
- Lagos-128
- Kaduna-85
- Kwara-57
- Katsina-50
- Plateau-42
- Rivers-39
- Kano-33
- Ondo-21
- Ogun-17
- Bauchi-10
- Sokoto-5
- Edo-2
- Ekiti-1
- Bayelsa-1
- Delta-1