Nigeria records 675 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 10th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th December, there are 71,344 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

65,474 patients have been discharged with 1,190 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.