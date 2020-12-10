EntertainmentHeadlines

Nigeria records 675 new COVID-19 cases

Farouk Mohammed December 10, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 10th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th December, there are 71,344 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

65,474 patients have been discharged with 1,190 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.

  1. FCT-183
  2. Lagos-128
  3. Kaduna-85
  4. Kwara-57
  5. Katsina-50
  6. Plateau-42
  7. Rivers-39
  8. Kano-33
  9. Ondo-21
  10. Ogun-17
  11. Bauchi-10
  12. Sokoto-5
  13. Edo-2
  14. Ekiti-1
  15. Bayelsa-1
  16. Delta-1

