NLC, TUC Declare Indefinite Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria have jointly declared an indefinite nationwide strike set to commence on October 3, 2023.

The two prominent labor unions have called on Nigerians to make necessary preparations, including stockpiling food items, as they anticipate that the strike will disrupt economic activities across the country.

This decision was announced following separate Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meetings held by the NLC, led by President Joe Ajaero, and the TUC, headed by President Festus Osifo, in the capital city of Abuja.

A joint communique issued by both Presidents cited the reasons for the indefinite strike.

Among the key issues highlighted were the alleged insensitivity of the government towards the challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly in response to the removal of petrol subsidies, and a perceived lack of initiative in addressing these concerns.

