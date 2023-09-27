Yoruba Monarchs: Afenifere Condemns Obasanjo’s Stand Up Order

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has condemned the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, for ordering some monarchs in Yoruba land to stand up and sit down during an occasion.

Obasanjo, some weeks ago asked the monarchs, who attended a road inauguration, in Iseyin, Oyo State, to stand up and sit down when he and Governor Seyi Makinde entered the venue of the event.

To this end, the Afenifere asked the former president to tender an unreserved apology to the purported insulted monarchs.

This was part of the resolutions of the association contained in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting, on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the residence of the National Leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The communique was read by the Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Jare Ajayi.

The communique read in part, “Afenifere was taken aback by the avoidable and unwarranted incident that took place at Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded Royal Fathers at the gathering to stand up (and after complying), were ordered to sit down. It was as though a military commander was giving orders to his troops.

“We Yorubas respect our traditional institutions, the arrowhead of which, are our traditional rulers, who, traditionally and spiritually, have acquired the status of deities. It’s not surprising that they are referred to as ‘Igbakeji Orisa’! (Second in command to the god).

“In view of the attempt to ridicule the respected Obaship institution in Yorubaland, Afenifere hereby demands an unreserved public apology to Obas from former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Our tradition describes who we are.

“As such, no effort must be spared to prevent the rubbishing of our noble tradition. In that wise, it’s hereby recommended that royal fathers are spared the trouble to stand up at public functions as obtained in the United Kingdom among others.”

On insecurity and banditry, the Afenifere called on the Federal Government and security agencies in the country to be more decisive and more proactive in tackling insecurity in the country.

The group stated, “Four approaches are hereby recommended for immediate deployment of anti-terrorism devices and proper motivation of security personnel as well as immediate engagement of local leaders in areas where insecurity is rife.

“Deliberate efforts should be made to get the youths gainfully engaged so as to make them unavailable for anti-social and inhuman activities.

“Cases of banditry and terrorism be discharged expeditiously. Perpetrators of banditry should be made to pay heavy prices.”