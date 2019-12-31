Ganduje suspends proposed ban of male, female boarding same tricycle

The Kano State Government has suspended its plan to go ahead with a ban on male, female boarding the same tricycle.

Okay.ng recalls that Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had last week announced the plan through Commander General of Hisba Board, Harun Ibn-Sina at a function held at Bayero University Kano to effect the law from January 2020.

However, according to a source, the Governor has jettisoned the implementation of the law due to the controversy it has been generating and to safeguard the implementation from degenerating into crisis.

The Kano State has yet to release an official statement on the matter at the time of filing this report.