Buhari appoints new MD for REA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Sale Mamman, minister of power, in a statement by his spokesman Aaron Artimas on Tuesday, said the new REA MD has acquired vast knowledge and planning experience in the power sector.

He said Ahmad is a renewable energy expert, who holds two masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

Ahmad will replace Damilola Ogunbiyi, who was suspended for alleged infractions by the agency under his watch.

The spokesman also said the president appointed Olaniyi Netufo as REA’s executive director – southwest.

Eddi Mietuade Smith was appointed as non-executive director for south-south.

The REA was established to increase electricity access to rural and underserved clusters across the country by developing off-grid electrification strategies.