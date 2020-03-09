News

Biography of Aminu Ado Bayero, the new Emir of Kano

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 9, 2020
Less than a minute

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of a former emir of Kano was on Monday, March 9th, 2020, announced as the new emir of Kano.

Aminu, a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano, was first appointed as district head of Nasarawa in 1990 by his late father. He was named the emir of Bichi in 2019 after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje divided the Kano Emirate into four.

Before being named the emir of Bichi, Ado Bayero was named district head of Nassarawa and Dan Maje Kano in 1990 by his late father Ado Bayero.

He was later promoted to Dan Buran Kano and then named Turakin Kano.

Ado Bayero was also Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano before elevated to Wamban Kano and then named emir of Bichi.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close