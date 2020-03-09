Biography of Aminu Ado Bayero, the new Emir of Kano

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of a former emir of Kano was on Monday, March 9th, 2020, announced as the new emir of Kano.

Aminu, a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano, was first appointed as district head of Nasarawa in 1990 by his late father. He was named the emir of Bichi in 2019 after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje divided the Kano Emirate into four.

Before being named the emir of Bichi, Ado Bayero was named district head of Nassarawa and Dan Maje Kano in 1990 by his late father Ado Bayero.

He was later promoted to Dan Buran Kano and then named Turakin Kano.

Ado Bayero was also Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano before elevated to Wamban Kano and then named emir of Bichi.