Nigeria records 5 new coronavirus cases — total now 214

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 4, 2020
Nigeria has recorded five (5) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases around 10:15 pm on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

According to NCDC, three (3) of the confirmed cases are from Bauchi, while the other two (2) are from Abuja, the FCT.

In total, 214 cases had been recorded so far in Nigeria with 4 deaths and 25 patients discharged.



