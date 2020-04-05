News

COVID-19: NCDC speaks on alleged contaminated medical kits from China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reacted to claims that ‘medical kits from China to Nigeria are contaminated with coronavirus’.

According to NCDC, “there is no evidence that the kits received are contaminated with the virus that causes #COVID19.”

It added that “they are effective when safely used by health workers.”

The health institute disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday answering the widely spread question.

It can be recalled that Nigeria had on March 24 received face masks, testing kits, and other protective equipment from Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, in bid to fight COVID-19 in the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
224
+10
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
27
Active
192
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 8:37 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


