Full List of Lagos City Marathon Winners from 2016 to 2020

As David Barmasai Tumo emerge winner of the 2020 42km AccessBank 2020 Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, we have compiled a list of winners race held annually from 2016 to 2020.

LAGOS CITY MARATHON WINNERS (2016 – 2020)

Year | Winner | Country | Time

[2016] Abraham Kiptum — 🇰🇪 Kenya — (2:16:21)

[2017] Abraham Kiptum — 🇰🇪 Kenya — (2:15:20)

[2018] Abraham Kiprotich — 🇰🇪 🇫🇷 Kenyan-French — (2:13:04)

[2019] Sintayehu Legese — 🇪🇹 Ethiopia — (2:17:28)

[2020] David Barmasai — 🇰🇪 Kenya — (2:10:22)



