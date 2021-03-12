FuelPriceHike: PPPRA deletes template announcing petrol price increase

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has deleted an earlier published template announcing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted that there was no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the NNPC to marketers at the depots.

It can be recalled that the now-deleted template released by PPPRA said petrol was expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61.

With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter, the March template (now deleted) showed that the landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61.