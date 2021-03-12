Abduction: Kaduna govt says 172 students, eight others rescued

Kaduna State Government says 180 persons comprising eight staff, 42 female students, and 130 male students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area have been rescued following an attack by gunmen on Friday morning.

Commissioner for internal security and home affairs Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly,” he said.

Mr Aruwan confirmed that 30 students both male and female are still unaccounted for.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for,” he said.

According to Aruwan, some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

The commissioner noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens.”

Meanwhile, a combined team of the army, air force, police and DSS operatives are conducting an operation to track the missing students.

It was gathered that the gunmen broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence before encroaching about 600 meters to attack the first facility.