Buhari finally breaks silence on #EndSars after meeting with Police IG

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday finally reacted to the outcry of Nigerians against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Buhari, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, said he met with the inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, tonight over reform of the Nigeria Police.

The president also said the IG is briefing him regularly on the reform process “to end police brutality and unethical conduct”.

He said: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.”

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.”

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

The president finally spoke on the issue of #EndSars following severally protests across the country.

Nigerians are calling for the total scrapping of SARS unit of the Nigeria Police.