Former Supreme Court judge, Bolarinwa Babalakin dies aged 94

Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, a prominent judge who retired as a Supreme Court justice, is dead.

Babalakin, the father of billionaire businessman and lawyer, Wale Babalakin, who was called to the London Bar in the late 1950s, died on Saturday morning aged 94.

This was announced in a statement issued by the family, the deceased will be buried in his hometown in Gbongan, Osun state.

The statement reads: “With total submission to almighty Allaah, we announce return of our father, grandfather, an eminent jurist, justice Bolarinwa Babalakin , Jsc,( rtd) to Allaah this morning Saturday 4th December 2021.

“Janaazah prayers for him will hold today at Gbongan in Osun state by 4.00 p.m. inshaa Allaahu.

“May Allaahu be merciful with his soul. Aameen.”