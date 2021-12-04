FG approves COVID-19 vaccines booster for Nigerians

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has authorised vaccine booster against the pandemic for eligible Nigerians.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, that the decision was reached, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the agency.

Shauib said the decision reached was for the administration of booster doses for those that had completed the two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

The NPHCDA scribe said that the eligibility criteria for taking the booster dose include: any person of 18 years and above, time interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech.

“Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination sites for their booster doses as from Dec.10, 2021 across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,” he said.

According to him, a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus.

He urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The list of the vaccination sites is available on the NPHCDA website: www.nphcda.gov.ng

“For more information, contact the NPHCDA COVID-19 call center on 07002201122 for assistance,” Shauib advised.