FAAN reacts to reports of explosion at Maiduguri airport

FAAN reacts to reports of explosion at Maiduguri airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked reports of an explosion at Maiduguri airport in Borno State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Saturday said the information was false as there was neither an explosion nor any attack at the airport.

The statement reads partly: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever.”

Yakubu assured air travellers that FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.

However, Okay.ng had confirmed that the said explosion affected the One Thousand Housing Estate near Hajj Transit Camp where repentant Boko Haram insurgents are being housed.

At least 12 houses were affected, but no loss of life has been recorded.