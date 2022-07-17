News

Former Southwest APC women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66

Muhammad A. Aliyu July 17, 2022
1 Min Read
Kemi Nelson
Kemi Nelson
- Advertisement -

A former Southwest Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Kemi Nelson, is dead.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced that the APC chieftain died on Sunday.

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the @OfficialAPCNg,” Akosule said.

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Gboyega Oyetola
OsunDecides2022: Oyetola breaks silence on outcome of election
News Politics
Kemi Nelson
Former Southwest APC women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66
News
Ayuba Wabba
ASUU strike: NLC announces two-day nationwide protest
News
Just in: Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United from Ajax
Sports Trending
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari wishes Osinbajo speedy recovery following successful surgery
News
Lost your password?