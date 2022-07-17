OsunDecides2022: Oyetola breaks silence on outcome of election

Osun state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on his supporters to remain calm over the outcome of 2022 governorship election in the State.

Okay.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Osun governorship election on Sunday.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.

Reacting to the outcome, Oyetola in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan on Sunday, said the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

“I am calling on our supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance,“ the statement reads partly.

“I also urge security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order, to prevent break down of law and order”.