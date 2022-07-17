ASUU strike: NLC announces two-day nationwide protest

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it will commence a two-day nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in solidarity with the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Okay.ng reports that this was announced in a circular signed by the National President of the congress, Ayuba Wabba, dated July 15 and addressed to chairpersons of the NLC in the states.

“We bring you fraternal greetings from the national secretariat of the NLC,“ the circular reads.

“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“Dates: Tuesday, 26th July 2022 and Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

“Venue: All the State Capitals of the Federation and Abuja the Federal Capital Territory. Take off Point: NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja.

“You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilize workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance.”