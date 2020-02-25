Less than a minute

Naira Marley gets verified on Twitter after issuing 3 days warning to the social media platform

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley gets twitter verification badge.

The 25-year-old singer got verified after issuing three days warning to the social media platform.

Naira Marley threatened to take an undisclosed action if the social media giant fails to get his account verified in 3day time.

On Monday, the singer’s Twitter handle was verified.

You may recall that Naira Marley’s twitter account was hacked some weeks ago, after which his verification badge was removed by Twitter.