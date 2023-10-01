Tinubu Announces Temporary Wage Increase Amidst Fuel Subsidy Removal

In his first Independence Anniversary speech, President Bola Tinubu announced a significant measure aimed at alleviating the challenges posed by the recent fuel subsidy removal.

The President unveiled a six-month temporary wage increase for select workers in the country, addressing the nation on Sunday.

The wage increase comes as a response to the adverse effects of the fuel subsidy removal, which has resulted in a substantial rise in the cost of living for Nigerians.

President Tinubu stated, “Based on our talks with labor, business, and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

“For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month.”

With labor unions threatening strikes in response to the increased hardship, President Tinubu appealed for resilience, emphasizing that his administration “is doing all it can to ease the load.”

He acknowledged the difficulty citizens face and expressed his wish that these challenges did not exist, but called for collective endurance to navigate towards a brighter future.

In addition to the wage increase for selected workers, President Tinubu outlined several other measures undertaken by the government to address the current economic situation: