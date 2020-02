The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.

Okay.ng understands that the announcement was made by INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu while briefing the media on Friday its headquarters in Abuja.

He noted that the certificate of return will be issued to Diri immediately.

More details shortly…