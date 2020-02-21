For killing husband, wife sentenced to death by hanging in Kano

A Kano State High Court on Friday sentenced one Rashida Saidu to death by hanging for killing her 56-year-old husband, Adamu Ali.

Okay.ng understands that Rashida is a teaching staff of the Federal college of education, Kano.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mariam Jilbrin had told the court that Mrs. Saidu engaged her husband in a fight at their residence in Dorayi Quarters about a year ago.

She added that during the fight, Saidu allegedly pushed the deceased down from a one storey building, which eventually led to his death.

During the trial, the prosecution produced four witnesses to prove their case against the suspect.

However, the suspect, through her lawyer, Illiya Dauda, denied the charges and proceeded to produce her own two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

In his judgment, the presiding Judge, Justice A.T Badamasi ruled that the culprit is guilty of murder and thereby condemn her to death.