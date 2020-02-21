Emir Sanusi awarded N200,000 as court dismisses corruption report against him

The Federal High Court in Kano on Friday has ordered the State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) to pay the sum of N200,000 to Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as damages over the preliminary report seeking his suspension.

Justice O. A. Egwuatu also dismissed the report against Emir Sanusi helding that the agency did not give him chance to be heard before releasing it adding that such an omission was against the principle of fair hearing and natural justice.

Okay.ng recalls that the Kano anti-corruption agency had in the preliminary report recommended the suspension of the monarch pending completion of investigation of alleged financial misappropriation of over N3.5 billion emirate’s fund.