Lives Lost as Boat Capsizes in Niger State

A tragic incident unfolded in Niger State on Sunday as a boat capsized in the Mokwa area, leading to a loss of life.

As of the time this report was filed, the exact number of individuals onboard the ill-fated boat and the cause of the accident remain unconfirmed.

Jibrim Muregi, the Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, provided insights into the incident while speaking with Channels Television. He conveyed that rescue operations are actively underway. Tragically, 21 lifeless bodies have been recovered, and the impact of the accident has extended to three members of the communities of Gbajibo, Ekwa, and Yankeiade.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Wasiu Abiodun, presented a different account of the casualties resulting from the accident.

According to him, information available to the police suggests that 13 individuals lost their lives in the incident.

Abiodun stated, “Information received from the Gbajibo area of Mokwa indicated that a wooden boat, transporting passengers from Gbajibo waterside to Tungan-Mango for farming activities, capsized.” He further explained that upon receiving the report, the Mokwa Divisional Police Officer promptly mobilized police teams, including marine police, to the scene. The ongoing search and rescue operation has so far confirmed the unfortunate loss of thirteen lives. Abiodun assured that further developments will be made public as they unfold.

This tragic event serves as a somber reminder, coming merely three months after a similar boat disaster in Kwara State claimed the lives of over 100 people, who were returning from a wedding celebration.

 

