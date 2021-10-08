Five stress-busting hacks for the busy executive [Listicle]

We’re all seeing firsthand how businesses have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Downsizing, budget cuts, long working hours and increased competition are just some of the issues that companies are now facing. Employees who are grateful to still have their jobs are working extra hard to navigate in between the intense demand — and this can be stressful.

The adoption of remote working models has also increased stress levels for some. Many of us are now participating in more meetings (often back-to-back) and engaging with emails more than ever before — well before and after working hours. Working remotely can be incredibly demanding on executives as it blurs the boundaries between work and home life.

Besides getting an extra set of hands, there are other things that busy executives can do to ease the side effects of stress. Here are five of them.

Exercise regularly: Exercise helps reduce stress hormones and makes the body stronger physically. It also helps build immunity against diseases and improves the quality of sleep. For most busy executives, the goal will be to plan to exercise regularly at least three times a week. Vigorous workouts, jogging or just a stroll can help as muscular relaxations that help deal with anxiety and depression.

Take breaks: Taking breaks can actually boost your performance at work. Getting up from your desk and walking around to clear your head, going outside for a few minutes to get some fresh air, and observing micro-breaks while working have a positive effect on your level of productivity. It might not be a long holiday but it can help decrease exhaustion momentarily.

Eat healthy: Many are stress-eating and gaining weight during the pandemic. An unpredictable lifestyle is synonymous with a busy executive and this in turn affects eating habits. Ensure that meals are balanced, do not eat too late in the evening, watch your portion size, and make sure that you become a fan of fruits and vegetables. Try not to skip breakfast, avoid or limit caffeine, and make sure that alcohol intake is moderated.

Get better organised: It is always great to plan your day the night before. Also, having a mental note of what to do might not be enough to navigate through the day. For a busy executive, a to-do list helps in prioritising urgent and important tasks — this can be done with old-fashioned pen and paper or through an app. Plan for what you can only allocate your time to rather than overbooking yourself. Being proactive by anticipating possible inadequacies on the job also helps in reducing stress levels.

Get enough sleep: Work stress can make it difficult to sleep and even cause insomnia. A regular sleeping routine helps reduce stress. Sleep deprivation can cause tiredness, lack of creativity and can be detrimental to work performance. Consider sticking to an early bedtime and reading a book or meditating before sleeping. Making the room more conducive for sleeping and eating long before bedtime are solutions for achieving a good sleep that reduces stress levels.

The result of stress on the lives of executives can lead to an array of health problems, low energy, demotivation and a lack of inspiration. Busy executives will need to get better at managing their time and lives in order to plan to complete more in a shorter amount of time even as they reduce stress.