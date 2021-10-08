Spotify shares Nigeria’s top music cities, and the songs they love

There is no doubt that Nigeria is a country that loves music. Whether it’s a local or international sound, Nigerians will always find a way to vibe to it once it catches on. In celebration of Nigeria Month, Spotify shares data on the top 10 music cities in Nigeria, along with other interesting insights.

As a genre, Afrobeats has come to be recognised as a dominant sound for Nigerian artists. South Africa’s Amapiano genre is also gaining momentum in Nigeria. Rave of the moment songs like Falz’s Squander , Davido’s High or Burna Boy’s Yaba Buluku adopt the hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music associated with Amapiano.

Lagos State, the entertainment capital of Nigeria, is living up to its title as Spotify reveals that it topped other states, leading music listenership between the months of July to September 2021. Here is the full list of the top ten States in Nigeria where music listening was highest under the period of review according to Spotify.

No State City 1 Lagos Lagos 2 Niger Suleja 3 FCT Abuja 4 Rivers Port Harcourt 5 Edo Benin City 6 Enugu Enugu 7 Anambra Onitsha 8 Kano Kano 9 Oyo Ibadan 10 Imo Owerri Top Cities in Nigeria by music listening (does not include podcast listening)

Interestingly, the top three streaming states seem to have varying music tastes, with the top three songs in each state differing:

State #1 Song #2 Song #3 Song Lagos, Lagos Gbese by Positivv, Yung Felix Understand by Omah Lay Peru by Fireboy DML Suleja, Niger State Understand by Omah Lay Feeling by Buju, LADIPOE Peru by Fireboy DML Abuja, Federal Capital Territory Mojo by Brondy16 Ting by Brondy16 Understand by Omah Lay

Other data shows that some of the more popular music artists in Nigeria include:

Wizkid

Omah Lay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Rema

It’s clear that Nigerians are tangibly showing the love for their nation, with local artists leading the charge in listening trends.