Army frees Chiwetalu Agu after hours in detention

The Nigerian Army has released Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, on Friday hours after spending hours in their custody, Okay.ng reports.

It can be recalled that the army in a statement on Thursday announced the arrest of Agu by soldiers for wearing Biafra regalia.

The statement signed by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, said that the veteran actor was inciting members of the public and soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria in a statement via its Instagram page on Friday Agu was released Friday morning.

“The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has secured the release of actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the Nigerian Army, the statement read.

“The Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh who confirmed the release from the Army Barracks in Enugu thanked the High Command of the Nigerian Army for their cooperation and understanding in the matter.”

“The National President also commended the efforts of the leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their collaborative efforts on the matter.”