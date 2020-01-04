Many feared dead in Kaduna gas explosion

Several persons have been reported dead in a gas explosion that occurred at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Okay.ng gathered that the incident happened around 12:30pm on Saturday at a roadside gas vending shop located by the main road opposite Total Filling station, Sabon Tasha.

The building which housed the gas shop was razed entirely but firefighters were able to stop the inferno from spreading to other buildings.

The incident led to traffic gridlock as vehicles plying Kachia road had to divert to alternative routes.

The police have not made any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.