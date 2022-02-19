FirstBank sponsors The Voice Nigeria Season 4

First Bank Nigeria has been unveiled as the major sponsor of the world’s most popular international talent show, The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

This was announced at the launching of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 which took place at Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 18th of February 2022.

Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, speaking regarding the sponsorship, said: “We are delighted about the return of The Voice Nigeria. We are particularly excited that this current Season 4 promises to be more thrilling than the previous editions, given all the extras packed in.

“With previous editions we demonstrated attainment of the key goal of the Voice Nigeria, to discover and promote talented singers to actualize their dreams of becoming international stars. This aligns with FirstBank’s commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion, giving Nigerians a voice and enabling dreams.

“As a Bank woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, FirstBank has been at the forefront of nation-building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain a, sector driven by the teeming youth population and growing in its contribution to national GDP.’’

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Abimbola Meshinoye, Head, Sponsorship, Partnership, Events, and Collaboration, said “at FirstBank, we will continue to remain the ideal organization to partner with the organizers of The Voice Nigeria because our reach and digital capability enables the program to reach its full potential. We remain committed to strengthening and enabling the entertainment and music industry in Nigeria.

“More importantly, the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria has given hope to young Nigerians that they can achieve what they dream. From Port Harcourt to Lagos, from Ojuelegba to Los Angeles, our youth have proven that dreams are achievable. The potentials of the value chain of this industry are indeed enormous and we must strive to maximise same for the benefit of our youth and other stakeholders.”

The Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Mr. Akin Salami expressed his excitement over the return of the show’s fourth season.

He said, “We are beyond excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the fourth season of The Voice Nigeria. The third season of the show was produced in Nigeria for the first time since its inception of the show. It was definitely an outstanding show from all the local and international feedback we received. This 4th season of the show is coming with new and exciting twists and turns especially in a time when the Nigerian music industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds. Our aim is to continually provide a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. We are set to deliver a season like never seen before.

We have exceptional sponsors and partners (both returning and new sponsors) that have also provided invaluable support in bringing this season to life. They have supported the show in retaining its spot as the number one music reality tv show in Nigeria.”

Other sponsors who were unveiled at the event include Airtel, Lush, JAC Motors.

However, The Voice Nigeria this year will kick off with free registration.

Intending talents are to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website.

The competition is open to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of Identification and must be at least 18 years old.

Interested talents can visit the voice website www.thevoicenigeria.com for more information or social media platforms of The Voice Nigeria.

The Voice

The show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain international global recognition and collaborations.

This year’s episodes would be fully produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while also partnering with ITV and YouTube.