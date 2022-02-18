Dangote Group denies ownership of truck involved in Ogun accident

Dangote Group has denied ownership of a truck conveying petroleum product that exploded on Friday in Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the group’s chief branding and communication officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, on Thursday.

According to the statement, although the truck has the logo of Dangote Flour, the company is now owned by Olam International Ltd.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some online media reports that a truck conveying petroleum product, which was involved in a fatal crash that claimed several lives, belongs to Dangote Flour.

“The truck bearing the logo of Dangote Flour was said to have been involved in an accident in Ogun State.

“However, contrary to a report by the Federal Road Safety Commission, the said truck does not belong to the Dangote Group.

“It should be noted that Olam International Ltd, makers of Crown Flour products, acquired Dangote Flour in 2019 in a widely publicized deal. The company now fully belongs to Olam.

“The loss of lives in this instance is regrettable and saddening. The public is advised to take note of this clarification.“