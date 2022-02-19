Blessing Okagbare reacts to AIU’s ten-year ban

Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare has reacted to the 10-year ban slammed on her by the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Okay.ng had reported how the AIU in a statement on Friday revealed that “The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years, five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.”

However, Okagbare while reacting to the development took to her social media channels to said her lawyers are getting ready for the next line of action.

“My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel decision. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action which we will inform you soon,” she said.