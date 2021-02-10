Politics

Fani-Kayode: I’ve not left PDP

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 10, 2021
Less than a minute
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied leaving the Peoples Democratic Party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode via his Twitter handle, @realFFK, dismissed speculations going round that he has dumped the PDP for the APC.

“Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation, I have not left the PDP,” he tweeted.

It can be recalled that Fani-Kayode had on Monday met with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC interim National Chairman, Mala Buni.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 10, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button