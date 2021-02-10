Fani-Kayode: I’ve not left PDP

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied leaving the Peoples Democratic Party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode via his Twitter handle, @realFFK, dismissed speculations going round that he has dumped the PDP for the APC.

“Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation, I have not left the PDP,” he tweeted.

It can be recalled that Fani-Kayode had on Monday met with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC interim National Chairman, Mala Buni.