FIRS: We Were on the Verge of Setting a Record Before Tinubu Replaced Me — Nami

Muhammad Nami, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has spoken about the record he would have set if President Bola Tinubu had not replaced him.

On Thursday, Tinubu had asked Nami to proceed on three months pre-retirement leave, while announcing Zacchaeus Adedeji, his Special Adviser on Revenue, as replacement in acting capacity.

In his farewell statement, Nami expressed appreciation to ex-President, Muhamnmadu Buhari and President Tinubu for allowing him to serve the country for almost four years.

Nami said he was able to collect tax of more than N8 trillion in eight months and would have set a new record of a minimum of N13 trillion at the end of this tax year.

The statement, titled, “My Appreciation To Nigerians’, reads: “With utmost gratitude to the Almighty God, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the erstwhile President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the incumbent president, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for the opportunity given to me to serve the country and humanity as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for almost four years. I want to extend my deep appreciation to the entire staff of the Service, our esteemed taxpayers, and Nigerians for believing in me, and for the support and cooperation extended to me throughout my tenure.

“I want to put on record that the support and cooperation I received enabled my team to meet our target, and set new records for tax collection in Nigeria. Even as I take my bow, we have so far collected more than N8 Trillion in eight months and would have set a new record of a minimum of N13 trillion at the end of this tax year.

“During the inauguration of the erstwhile Board Members of the Service, I promised to raise the country’s Tax-To-GDP ratio from 6% to 10% in 4-years. We already have achieved a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.86% within two years (i.e. as at 31st December 2021.)

“I can, therefore, say that I am leaving as a fulfilled man knowing that I have served diligently. I am equally leaving a Service that is built on world-class best practices. Indeed, it couldn’t have been more fulfilling.

“I implore the staff, taxpayers, and Nigerians to extend the same measure of cooperation to the incoming Executive Chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, to enable him to succeed. Tax collection is a sensitive matter that requires all hands on deck to achieve.”