Supreme Court Affirms Victory of Enugu Governor, Mbah

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in the last Enugu State governorship election, Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Governor Peter Mbah.

Mbah was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the election.

The APC candidate, who polled a total of 14,575 against Mbah’s 160,895 votes, to place a distant fourth in the election, asked the court to disqualify Mbah; the Labour Party Chijioke Edeoga, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Frank Nweke Jr.

He claimed the candidates were not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly run foul of the asset declaration law among other reliefs.

Nnaji petition was dismissed by the Justice K.M Akano-led Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on June 20, 2023.

Dissatisfied, Nnaji approached the court of appeal, praying it to send the dismissed petition back to the Tribunal for hearing and determination of the suit.

The Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Tribunal and dismissed the suit, awarded the sum of N250,000 each against Nnaji and the APC.

Delivering judgement on the appeal, a five-member panel of the apex court on Friday held that the legal team of the APC and Nnaji filed an invalid brief of argument and failed to convince the court with cogent reason why the appellants’ incompetent brief should be allowed.

In the lead judgment, Justice Tijani Abubakar held that since the appellant’s brief was found to be invalid, the invalidity also affected the appeal in respect of which the appeal was filed.

He proceeded to dismiss the brief and appeal filed by the appellants.