NURTW President Tajudeen Baruwa Arrested for Alleged Homicide and Conspiracy

Tajudeen Baruwa, the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

The arrest is in connection with alleged homicide and criminal conspiracy arising from a recent clash between factions of the union in Abuja.

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Police, confirmed Baruwa’s arrest, noting that 21 other individuals have also been apprehended on similar charges and are set to be arraigned in court as investigations progress.

According to Adeh, these arrests were made in relation to allegations of criminal conspiracy, public disobedience, and culpable homicide.

She further stated that all individuals in custody would be presented in court once the investigative process concludes.

The incident leading to these arrests occurred on Tuesday when two factions of the NURTW clashed violently in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This unfortunate altercation resulted in the tragic loss of one life and multiple injuries to others.

Tajudeen Baruwa had previously accused former NURTW leaders of unlawfully occupying the union’s national secretariat.

Additionally, he alleged that Najeem Yasin, the former NURTW President, had engaged in undisclosed meetings with former union leaders.

Furthermore, Baruwa asserted that the police had displayed partiality by supporting the Lagos Park Management Committee during the ongoing dispute.