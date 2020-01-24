LASEMA gives update on fire outbreak in Ogba, Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has provided an update on the fire outbreak at No 1, Mukuolu Street, off Ajayi Road, Ogba.

LASEMA’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, in a statement to Okay.ng on Friday said a distress call from the victims of the fire was received at 18:07 “kick-started a series of response processes which at 18:40 hours culminated in a collaborative effort that effectively brought the fire under control in less than one hour, thirty minutes with dampening down still ongoing.”

According to Okunbor, the “situation report from onsite investigations conducted by the LASEMA Response Team upon arrival revealed that the immediate cause of the fire outbreak at the Ogba one-storey shopping complex which consisted of nine shops on the top floor, was due to illicit incineration of household wastes behind the shopping complex.

“However, no casualty was recorded in the operation conducted by the LASEMA Response Team in conjunction with LASEMA Fire Unit and the LASG Fire Services in ensuring that the fire was extinguished quickly and completely, while RRS provided security although the operation time.”