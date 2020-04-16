Fire outbreak at Muda Lawal market in Bauchi (Photos)

A fire has gutted a part of Muda Lawal Market, one of the three major markets in Bauchi metropolis.

Though the cause of the fire was not yet known as at the time of filing this report, efforts are on by men of the State Fire Service, ATBU, Federal Polytechnic, and ATAP fire services to put the fire under control.

It is reported that shops and vehicles, which number could not be ascertained, were consumed by the inferno just as goods mostly food items and other stuff worth several millions of Naira were also affected.

More to come shortly…