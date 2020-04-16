Coronavirus: Kwara discharges 2 patients after recovery

The Kwara State Government has discharged two patients receiving treatment for coronavirus after testing negative twice.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq disclosed this to reporters at the state’s isolation centre on Thursday.

The governor said: “I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility.

“Among these are our first two (index) cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for COVID-19.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative for the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.

“We commend our health workers for their professionalism and commitment. We assure them of our support now and always. We are working out incentives for every health worker at this facility to deepen their confidence in the system that we will always look after them.

“Our two remaining patients are in the best spirits and are doing pretty good. We wish them quick recovery.

“Government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Government will punish anyone who stigmatises any of our patients or members of their families.

“The government is proud of all the people of Kwara State for their support and understanding at this time of lockdown. It is to flatten the curve of transmission and save all of us from this pandemic.”